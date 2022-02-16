Deep Sidhu’s last pic with girlfriend Reena Rai goes viral

New Delhi: Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor who was active in the farmers’ protest against the three now repealed Central farm laws, died in a road accident near Delhi.

Reportedly he was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai. The couple was celebrating Valentine’s Day a day before the fatal incident. Reena had also shared a picture of them on her Instagram account.

It is the last photo of Deep Sidhu before the accident.In the pic, which has now gone viral on social media, Deep and Reena and seen posing for a mirror selfie as they seemingly head out for Valentine’s Day celebration.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Reena wrote over the selfie. While Reena is seen wearing a bodycon dress, Deep poses beside her in blue denim jeans and a jacket. Take a look at the photo: