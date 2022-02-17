Deep Sidhu’s Girlfriend Reena Rai Shares First Instagram Post After His Death: Pens A Heartbreaking Note

New Delhi: Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai has shared her first post after his death. Reena and Deep were together in the car when the accident took place claiming Deep’s life.

Sharing pictures with the late actor, Reena wrote, “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates.”

Deep died Tuesday evening following a road accident. His car hit a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonipat district.

A popular Punjabi actor, Deep was also accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year. He was also arrested in relation with the case and was in jail for more than two months before being released on bail.