Deep Sidhu Granted Bail In January 26 Red Fort Violence Case

New Delhi: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case in the national capital, has been granted bail by a Delhi court on Saturday.

The court on Monday had reserved its order on the bail application of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day.

Sidhu’s counsel had told the court that mere his presence did not make him part of unlawful assembly and that he was an honest citizen who was a part of the protest.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor representing the Delhi Police had claimed that Sidhu participated in the protest with the intention to create violence and disregard the national flag and that he was the main instigator of unlawful assembly.

During the last hearing, Deep Sidhu had submitted in the court that he did not give any call to agitating farmers to go to Red Fort on January 26. Sidhu also said that the call for protest was given by farmer leaders and that he was not a member of the farmer union. His lawyer submitted in the court that there’s no evidence that Sidhu had mobilised the crowd. Deep also submitted that he had not indulged in a single act of violence.

Deep Sidhu had also admitted that he made a mistake of posting a video on Facebook and contended that it was not a crime. “I just posted a video, that was my mistake. Every mistake is not a crime. The media named me as the main accused just because I posted a video. I was levelled by the media as the chief conspirator, I don’t know why?” Sidhu had said through his lawyer during his bail plea hearing on April 8.

Sidhu was arrested in February by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the Red Fort violence that took place on Republic Day. He was wanted in connection with the case of instigating the crowd.