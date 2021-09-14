Deep Depression To Weaken Today!

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the depression over north Odisha would weaken into a depression today.

The deep depression moved further west-northwestwards during past six hours with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred at 80 km southeast of Jharsuguda and about 85 km east of Sambalpur,” informed the Met Centre in Bhubaneswar.

“It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 6 hours,” added the weather office in its tweets.

A red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy (>20cm) rainfall has been issued at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Bargarh on Tuesday.

Similarly, orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places has been issued for Bolangir, Sundargarh, Boudh, Keonjhar, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack today.

Under the influence of the system, surface wind speed reaching 40 -50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off Odisha coast and over North & West-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to occur today.