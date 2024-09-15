Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly northeastward with a speed of 5kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered over the same region close to east-northeast of Kolkata (West Bengal), about 170 km east-southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 240 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 340 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand) on Saturday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the system is likely to move slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal, and maintain its intensity of deep depression till forenoon today.

“Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during subsequent 24 hours. The deep depression is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Kolkata,” said IMD.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60kmph gusting to 70kmph is likely to over the north Bay of Bengal and along and off the north Odisha coast till the night of today, the 14th of September. It is likely to become 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph till the evening of 15th September and decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55kmph gusting to 50kmph likely over Gangetic west Bengal (including Kolkata) and adjoining north Odisha from night of 14th till morning of 15th September.

Sea Condition: Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the north Bay of Bengal and along & off the Odisha coast from the 15th till the morning of the 16th of September.