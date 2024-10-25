The deep depression, a remnant of the severe cyclonic storm ‘DANA’, is likely to move nearly westwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours, the IMD said on Friday.

“The deep depression (remnant of severe cyclonic storm “DANA”) over north costal Odisha moved westwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred near latitude 21.4°N and longitude 86.2°E at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 25th October over north Odisha about 50 km northwest of Bhadrak and 70 km east-southeast of Keonjhar. It is likely to move nearly westwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours. The system is under continuous surveillance of the doppler weather radar at Paradip.” the IMD said on X.

