Deep Depression over Chhattisgarh weakens

Chhattisgarh: The Deep Depression over northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a Depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

As per IMD, the system would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a ‘Well marked low pressure area’ during next 24 hours.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country under its influence. Earlier, the deep depression had triggered heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha.