Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal is currently centred over the region and adjoining Jharkhand.

It is expected to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, diminishing to a depression within the next 12 hours, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

According to the IMD, it will proceed to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh over the following 24 hours.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in two districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 20 cm, in the districts of Keonjhar and Sundargarh.