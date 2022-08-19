Deep Depression Over BoB Crosses Coast Near Digha; Heavy Rains In 3 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Digha between 7 pm and 8 pm on Friday as captured from Paradeep radar, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

“The system will continue its direction of movement and move across West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand towards North Chhatisgarh during the next 24 hours and will weaken gradually,” the regional Met Centre further informed.

Later this evening, Odisha SRC PK Jena told media persons that heavy rainfall is underway in north Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak. And, two NDRF and ODRAF teams have been sent to Balasore.

Prior to that, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a video message, had appealed to the people of Odisha not to panic over the expected heavy rains due to the deep depression. He also appealed to all to remain in safe places and help the administration in its efforts.