Deep Depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm ‘ASANI’ over southeast Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ (pronounced as Asani) and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 08th May, over Southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 450 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 370 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1020 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.