Mumbai: Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm BIPARJOY over Eastcentral Arabian Sea at 1730hrs IST, while it is likely to move nearly northwards and intesify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

The storm is expected to transform into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next twenty-four hours.

Harsh weather and sea conditions due to the storm can take the wind speed to 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph in the next three-four days. IMD has issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea remained at a stagnant location for three hours. At 2:30 am it was around 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1380 km south of Karachi.

In the wake of the advancing cyclone, IMD has issued a wind warning for the next five days for states southwestern states.