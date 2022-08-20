Deep Depression: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In 5 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Bargarh of 21st August, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre informed on Saturday.

“The Deep Depression over Southwest Jharkhand and adjoining Northwest Odisha & North Chhattisgarh moved west-northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 20 kmph and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 20th August, 2022 over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand, about 30 km east-northeast of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), 150 km south southeast of Churk (Uttar Pradesh) and 270 km east of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh).

It would continue to move west-northwestwards across North Chhattisgarh towards north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a depression during next 12 hours,” read a special bulletin by the regional Met centre.

Impact & Action Suggested:

Water logging in low lying areas, inundation of agriculture field, Mudslides/landslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road, wall collapsed of vulnerable kutcha houses.

Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas.

It may lead to significant rise in water level of rivers.

Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.

Avoid movement in affected areas, stay in safe place.

Postponed fertilizer/chemicals application in agricultural field, keep livestock in safe place.

Strong surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely to prevail over Northwest districts (Jharsuguda and Sundergarh) of Odisha during next 12 hours and decrease gradually thereafter.