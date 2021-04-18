Dedicate hospital beds for COVID management: Centre urges ministries, PSUs

New Delhi: The Union Government has written to all Central Ministries and PSUs under them to dedicate their hospital beds for COVID management in States/UTs.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter on Sunday, said this will go a long way in addressing the shortage of beds being reported from some States.

Bhushan said the country is presently facing a second surge of the coronavirus pandemic and added that the health systems of States/UTs must be geared up to counter this. The letter said the government of India is following a comprehensive response with a ‘Whole of Government’ approach to tackling the situation.

Bhushan said several ministries of the Government of India and the Empowered Groups are working in tandem to manage the situation effectively and to provide all required support to the States/UTs that are at the forefront of handling this pandemic.

Urging that the need of the hour is to prioritize and systematize all our combined efforts towards effective management and ensure the availability of sufficient health care infrastructure in the States/UTs, Bhushan said the health system must be well equipped to provide proper care and treatment to COVID-19 patients.

The present situation of sudden surge in the COVID cases across the country calls for similar supportive action from all such Central Ministries / Departments and their PSUs & the Hospitals under their control, the letter added.

Bhushan said these Hospitals/Blocks should have separate entry and exit points for the management of COVID19 cases, to provide treatment services including specialised care for the confirmed COVID19 cases.

These dedicated hospitals or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services including Oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, Ventilators and specialised Critical Care Units (wherever available), laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry, etc along with dedicated health workforce.

The letter urged to ensure that maximum possible dedicated hospitals/blocks for COVID-19 case management are earmarked and prepared immediately.