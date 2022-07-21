Decomposed Carcass Of Tusker Found With Tusk Missing

Ganjam: The decomposed carcass of a tusker was recovered from a cashew forest near Kandhanuapalli village under JagannathPrasad range in Ganjam district today.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the elephant came in contact with electric trap laid for wild boar and died.

After receiving information, the forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The officials have recovered the carcass and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.