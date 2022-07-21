Carcass Of Tusker
State

Decomposed Carcass Of Tusker Found With Tusk Missing

By Pragativadi News Service
67

Ganjam: The decomposed carcass of a tusker was recovered from a cashew forest near Kandhanuapalli village under JagannathPrasad range in Ganjam district today.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the elephant came in contact with electric trap laid for wild boar and died.

After receiving information, the forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The officials have recovered the carcass and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6634 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking