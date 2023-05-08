Decomposed body recovered from Mahanadi barrage

Jagatpur: The decomposed body of a man was recovered from Mahanadi barrage under Jagatpur police station by fire brigade personnel with the help of police.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Sahu (55) of Alisha Bazar Keuta Sahi under Lalbagh police station limits in Cuttack.

According to the information, at around 5:30 this afternoon, people spotted a dead body floating under Gate No. 34 of the barrage and reported to Jagatpur police station.

On receiving a report from Jagatpur police station IIC Rabindranath Meher, the fire brigade personnel recovered the body from the river.

The police seized the dead body and sent it to the Cuttack SCBMCH for autopsy and registered a case of unnatural death for further investigation.