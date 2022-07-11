Decomposed Body Of Missing Youth Recovered From Khurda Forest

Khurda: Police on Monday recovered the decomposed body of a missing youth from Barabojhia forest in Khurda district.

The deceased has been identified as Dhushasan Mangaraj, the youngest son of Padma Charan Mangaraj of Arjunpur village within Khurda police station limits.

According to complaint filed by the deceased’s elder brother, Dhushasan went missing eight days ago. Even after a frantic search, they failed to know about his whereabouts. Presuming that he may have gone to Puri for Rath Yatra, the family stayed put awaiting his return.

However, today Dhushasan’s decomposed body was recovered from the Barabojhia forest.

Reportedly, Khordha police have handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. The cause of death behind the youth’s death was not immediately ascertained.

Khordha police have initially registered a case (65/22) of unnatural death and started a probe in this regard, a police official said.