Decomposed Body Found From Plastic Drum At Bengaluru Station; Probe Begins

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, decomposed body of a woman was found in a plastic drum at a railway station in Bengaluru On Wednesday.

The cleaning staff spotted the drum on Platform 1 of Yesvantpur railway station and alerted the railway cops after noticing the stench, said an official. The drum was covered with clothes and lidded.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, is yet to be identified. Police suspect the body could be two-three days old as it was found in a highly decomposed state.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Forensic experts have inspected the area for clues.

“The cleaning staff found the decomposed body inside a box on platform number 1. A team of forensic experts is at the railway station. An investigation is on,” said Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway.

The railway police have registered a case and are checking CCTV footage to find out who stuffed the body in the plastic container on the platform.