When it comes to acing Indian fashion attires like a pro, no one does it better than our very own B-town queens.

Actresses such as Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, Shraddha Kapoor and others have dished out major fashion inspo with their heavy-laded traditional wear! This festive season, take cues from these B-town queens if you wish to modify your traditional closet with glam and grace!

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks all things regal in a heavily embroidered rose-gold lehenga set, paired with a netted dupatta. While her outfit did all the talking, the ‘Stree’ actress accessorised her ensemble simply with a light neckpiece and drop earrings.

Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar went the vibrant way with a bright purple lehenga, featuring heavy work. The actress accessorised her outfit with a chunky neckpiece and a golden bracelet. She left her luscious locks down and opted for a bold makeup look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks nothing less than a royal queen in this pink and gold sharara set, featuring heavy details on the neckline, sleeves and hem. The actress accessorised her look with heavy choodas, maangtika, neckpiece and earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a soft makeup look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor donned a stunning golden lehenga with hints of purple and frills at the bottom. Kapoor looked ‘Bawaal’ by accessorising her outfit with heavy jewellery pieces, and opted for a full-glam makeup look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looked straight out of a dream in a moonlit saree, featuring extensive work. Kapoor simply accessorised her outfit with a dainty diamond neckpiece and earrings.

We bet you’d like to transform your traditional wardrobe with these must-have outfits for this festive season!