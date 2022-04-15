Declare April 14 as ‘Victory Day’ to commemorate INA’s capture of Moirang in Manipur: Netaji’s grandnephew

New Delhi: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare April 14 as Victory Day to commemorate Azad Hind Fauj’s capturing of Moirang in Manipur from the British Army under the freedom fighter’s leadership that day in 1944.

The victory in Moirang was the first of Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), against the British.

“Today 14th April is the 78th anniversary of the #INA’s first historic victory against the British. If it hadn’t been for this milestone, we may have not been here today,” Chandra Bose said on Thursday.

He added he started the petition as India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. He called it imperative for the Centre and the Manipur government to give a befitting tribute to the soldiers and martyrs of the Azad Hind Fauj.

“Older generations seem to have forgotten and hardly anyone in today’s generation knows about the significance of 14th April,” he wrote in his petition on change.org. He added it is time to change this and educate the masses about the historic battle. Chandra Kumar Bose said the country needs to recognise and pay tribute to the 26,000 INA soldiers from different religions, castes, and creeds who united for India and laid down their lives for the country’s freedom.