Decision On Devotees Entry Into Srimandir To Be Taken On Aug 4: SJTA

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday informed that the decision on the entry of devotees into the Puri Jagannath temple will be taken after a review meeting on August 4.

In view of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the authorities had announced that the Srimandir would remain out of bounds for the public till July 15.

The 12th-Century Shrine has been closed for the devotees since May 5 as a state-wide lockdown was imposed by the Odisha government, However, all the rituals are being conducted with a limited number of sevayats (servitors).

The decision will be made by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) after the review meeting by SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar.