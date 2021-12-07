Decision Of Opening Bhitara Ratna Bhandara Yet To Be Taken : Odisha Law Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday informed that no decision has been taken on the opening of the ‘Bhitara Ratna Bhandara’ (the inner treasure chamber) of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

As per sub-section 1 of section 6 of Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1960, the inner treasure chamber can be opened only after the State government issued a special order in this regard while following certain laid out conditions, Jena informed.

An experts’ team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had inspected the Ratna Bhandara in 2018 to find out whether the chamber was in need of preservation and repair, Jena added.

The team had suggested that they would inspect the inner treasure chamber once again at a time when the sanctum sanctorum is devoid of deities, he further added.