Deceased ACF’s Family Files Petition In Orissa HC Urging CBI Probe

Paralakhemundi: The family members of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF, Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, today moved the Orissa High Court urging a CBI probe into the death mystery.

Odisha DGP, Crime Branch ADG, CBI Director and State Home Secretary have been made parties in the case.

Recently, Crime Branch had conducted the lie detection test of all three accused in the case– Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera, deceased’s wife Bidya Bharati, and cook Manmath Kambha.

On July 12, ACF Soumya Ranjan had sustained serious burn injuries while his wife was at home. He was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur with 90 per cent burns. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Tuesday.

Family of the deceased officer had alleged that three persons, including Soumya’s wife, were present inside the house on the fateful day.