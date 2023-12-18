Decapitated Body Of Man Recovered From Railway Tracks In Bolangir

Titlagarh: The decapitated body of a person was found on the railway tracks in Titlagarh of Bolangir district on Monday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per sources, the headless body of the person was recovered from the railway line, about 100 meters away from Saintala railway station.

The reason for his death is not known. However, it is suspected that the man might have committed suicide or somebody might have killed him and thrown his body on the railway tracks.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.