Decades to go for Indian women’s football team to play the World cup: Padmashree Bembem Devi

Bhubaneswar: Indian women’s football has come a long way from it was a decade ago but it will take another decade to play the football World cup, said Indian women footballer and Padmashree awardee of this year Ms Bembem Devi on the second day of Kalinga Literary Festival here.

Participating in a discussion during a session on ‘Empowerment of women through sports and how to strengthen the trend, she said the men’s football in India has been strengthened due to participation of corporate and private players. If similar support is extended towards the women’s football team then it would tremendously benefit the team.

Also, their lack of awareness about sports is a major hindrance to attract talents said Devi who was coaching women Under 17 football team of India.

The second day of Kalinga Literary Festival hosted 9 sessions ranging from poetry, history, sports, corporate social responsibility, climate change, impact of Covid on social and political lives along with regular sessions on poetry recitations and Mystic Mic, where local talents perform.