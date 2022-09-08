Debt-Ridden Woman Commits Suicide In Boudh

Boudh: A woman committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree over an alleged debt burden at Nua Sahi of Boudh district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bendiri Behera of the village.

The matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the woman hanging from the guava tree in front of her house and informed police about the same.

Reportedly, Bendiri had taken loans of huge amounts from several self-finance groups. Though the reasons behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she took the extreme step after not being able to repay the monthly installments of the loan.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.