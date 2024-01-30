Debt-Ridden Farmer Ends Life By Consuming Poison In Bargarh

Bargarh: A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in Salepali village under Bheden police station limits in Bargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Sadhu Sahu (47) of Salepali village in the district.

As per reports, he went missing yesterday. His family members searched for him everywhere, but could not find him. At last, he was found lying on his farmland. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital in critical condition.

Afterwards, he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bargarh and then to Burla where he was declared dead.