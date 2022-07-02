Debt-Ridden Family Ends Life In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Five members of a family have ended their lives at their home near Attingal area on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram due to financial difficulties.

The deceased has been identified as Manikuttan, his wife, their two children and his aunt

According to reports, Manikuttan was found hanging in his room, while the other four were believed to have consumed poison.

As per family sources, Manikuttan was under stress due to debts. He was running a small hotel near his residence and had recently purchased a house also. Two days ago, food safety authorities imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Manikuttan after inspecting the hotel, following which it was temporarily shut down.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.