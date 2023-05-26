Debrigarh Sanctuary Home To 70 Leopards, One RBT

Sambalpur: The forest department spotted 70 leopards and a royal Bengal Tiger in Debrigarh Sanctuary under Hirakud Wildlife Division in Sambalpur.

The authorities will conduct survey of carnivores and herbivore (census or density calculation) from May 28 to June 2, in the sanctuary.

As many as 26 teams having 52 trained staff has been formed for the exercise. The team will carry out survey and finish it in six days. The team will conduct survey of Carnivore in the initial three days and survey on the density of herbivores will be done in remaining three days.

As per the last density calculation survey, 29 to 38 animals are living per square km. Sambar population was highest among herbivores followed by deer, Indian Gaur, wildboar, Chowsingha etc in sanctuary

Around 140 cameras and 12 tiger teams are regularly monitoring the movement of big cats in the forest round the clock.