Debrigarh Safari Tourists Get Rare Sighting Of Wild Dog

Sambalpur: For the first time, Safari tourists of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary had a rare sighting of a wild dog, often referred to as Dholes (Balua Kukura in Odia).

The tourists spotted the wild dog during the Safari at Debrigarh at 3.30 pm, near the Deer Zone of the Safari route.

Wild dog is an Endangered species, rarely seen in Odisha and other parts of India. In Odisha earlier its presence is recorded in the Kuladiha Sanctuary of Balasore & Similipal.

In Debrigarh Sanctuary it was recorded during 2023 (after 7-8 years). Inside Debrigarh since one year both Wilddog & Wolf were recorded during 2023.