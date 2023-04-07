Debrigarh Ecotourism Makes Success Stories in Conservation & Livelihood, Earns Rs.2.5 Cr Revenue in FY 23

Debrigarh Ecotourism has earned booming revenue of Rs.2.5 Crore by this financial year end (April 2022 to March 2023). Around 27,000 visitors from different parts of India and Odisha have visited Debrigarh this year.

Tourists from different European countries, South Africa, California, Sydney etc for either Night stay inside Sanctuary or for enjoying Jungle Safari & Boating in huge Hirakud wetland have come to Debrigarh this year.More than 6000 visitors have done night stay in Nature Camp. Around 5 to 10% tourists are foreigners, rest are Indians and around 50% are from Odisha itself. The Island with Safari package “Hirakud Cruise & Island Odyssey” has gained popularity this year mostly among local tourists.

Jungle trekking with knowledgeable Ecoguides, bird watching, kayaking, cycling are equally popular. More than 12,000 visitors have toured in Jungle Safari inside Debrigarh Sanctuary and sighting of Sambar herds,Bison herds, deer, bear, wildboar and many peacocks male & females foraging together is a common sight on forest roads in tourism zone.

According to animal territories the Jungle Safari trail has been divided into 7 zones for facilitating photographers. Leopard sighting is also almost guaranteed at the shores of Hirakud Lake.

First time in Odisha 3 times during the month of December & January while the Tiger was marking territory was sighted directly by visitors near Nature Camp and entry gate of Debrigarh. Never before tiger has been directly sighted by tourists in Odisha.

Last year’s revenue was Rs.1.5 Crore with 16,000 visitors from India & abroad.

Livelihood from Debrigarh Ecotourism: 5 villages & more than 45 families are engaged in Ecotourism activities in Debrigarh. Managing Nature Camp with night stay facility, as drivers of Safari vehicles, as boatman, in souvenir shop, restaurants, gatemen, as Ecoguides etc. The fishermen families staying temporarily at BatIsland are also a part of boating packages.

Nature Education programs like “Story telling sessions”, “Spider Talks ” etc are also regularly organized for children & youth. Story telling sessions includes subjects like Stargazing/mountaineering/ life in wild/ birds/ habit of different animals etc with visuals. More than 2500 visitors have availed boating in Hirakud Wetland. Jungle Safari is for 2.30 hours and boating is for 1.30 hours. Strict regulations are followed by safari and boat drivers and Sanctuary closes by 6pm strictly with all safety measures during boating & safari.

Odisha Ecotourism model being serving as a good livelihood option for the forest dependent communities, 90% of revenue generated goes to villagers managing it in the form of their wages, recurring expenses, infrastructure maintenance etc also for development of villages. Debrigarh tourism zone is managed “Plastic Free” by the locals. From reception centre to villagers managing Night stay facilities all r trained and hv learned to speak and understand different languages.

This year 11 Women Self Help Groups from villages sorrounding Debrigarh are also engaged in Ecotourism activities for earning livelihood from Debrigarh. As majority of women folks venture into forests for daily requirements of Families for firewood,bamboo and other articles engaging them in alternative livelihood in Ecotourism has benefitted wildlife conservation immensely.