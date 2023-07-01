Debrigarh Ecotourism: Hirakud Cruise & New Safari Launched For Tourists

Sambalpur: After getting a nod from the Wildlife Headquarters, Hirakud Wildlife Division from 1st July 2023 has launched new Cruise & Safari Packages managed by local communities surrounding Debrigarh Sanctuary.

The objective behind these packages is to provide an opportunity for tourists for exploring the cultural values & religious significance of areas surrounding Debrigarh Sanctuary for understanding their synergies with wildlife conservation. Beliefs, social norms & cultural values of a place play a significant role in the protection of wildlife habitat which is evident by the rise in wild animal population density in Debrigarh and the protection of tigers and leopards by local communities here. Last year more than 30,000 visitors have come to Debrigarh from different parts of India and abroad and availed of Cruise and Safari packages benefitting the local communities by earning an alternative livelihood from Debrigarh Ecotourism.

The revenue of Debrigarh Ecotourism was Rs.2.5 Crore (highest record) and 90% of the revenue was utilized by communities and for the betterment of the facilities.

Hirakud Cruise Package includes Cruise from Debrigarh Ecotourism (Zero point or Nature Camp ) to Govindpur – Birds Village including a visit to the Floating Temples and Hills inside the vast Hirakud Lake. Last year monsoon Hirakud Cruise to Bat Island, Sunset Island & Cattle Island was started by Debrigarh authorities which turned successful. The landscape of Hirakud Lake bordering Odisha & Chhattisgarh is more beautiful than rest of the reservoir as congregation of more migratory birds is seen here, sandbars, agricultural fields along waterline, Debrigarh Sanctuary and most significant are the submerged ancient architectural – temples and mountains floating inside the lake. The entire cruise package will be managed by local communities. Training of villagers has already started and by winter they will be fully ready. Their wages will be borne from the Cruise Revenue. Duration: 5 hours Cruise in Hirakud lake, Lunch tea Snacks complementary at Govindpur. Capacity of Boat- 8 tourists/trip and daily 2 boats will operate. Price- Rs.4500/-(both online & offline booking)

Safari Package (Under name “Debrigarh on Wheels”) includes Open Jeep and AC Safari both from Debrigarh Ecotourism (Zeropoint or Nature Camp) to different religious and important places from wildlife & bird conservation point of view, all situated at foothills of Debrigarh.Veer Surendra Sai Memorial adjoining Barabakhra Pilgrimage Site in Debrigarh, Kedarnath Temple on foothills of Debrigarh situated amid the backwaters of River Mahanadi, historical Karla Village- popular spot for freedom struggle, Govindpur Birds Village. The entire Safari route will be along the borders of Debrigarh Sanctuary & Bargarh Canal, within Forests upto Govindpur on motorable Blacktop road. Govindpur Village is situated on bank of River Mahanadi adjoining Hirakud Lake where last with support from Debrigarh authorities, all families have adopted all the migratory birds coming to Hirakud. Bird Congregation is highest is that part of Hirakud Lake with more species diversity. Villagers are maintaining their village plastic free and landscape, shoreline pollution free for protection of birds. Also the tourists can avail boat ride in Hirakud in the beautifully designed Wooden Boats prepared by all adjoining villagers. This will ensure close disturbance free photography of birds. One island visit will also be a part of this boat ride. Duration- 5 Hours by road, Capacity of Safari vehicle- 4 Seater (open jeep/AC) and 12 Seater AC vehicle. Lunch tea Snacks complementary at Barabakhra’s Surendra Sai Memorial. Price- Rs.3500/- (Both online & Offline booking).Daily during monsoon one trip and from winters two trips.

Anshu Pragyan Das, DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division, said, “The western part Hirakud Lake on Odisha- Chhatisgarh border is surrounded by Debrigarh and many floating mountains. Round the year Gulls and variety of ducks are seen nesting here. Wildlife move into water during Dawn & Dusk giving tourists a thrill experience of wilderness. Development of one park,Temple renovation, construction of restaurant for tourists to be run by women SHGs & Ecodevelopment Committees, picnic amenities etc are under progress by Hirakud Division and will be completed by end of Monsoon.”

Precautions: One trained Ecoguide will accompany the Cruise & Safari tourists. Except designated areas tourists will not get down anywhere and both the packages will be ecofriendly, litter free.The entire cruise & Safari package will be managed by local communities. Training of villagers has already started and by winter they will be fully ready. Their wages will be borne from the revenue generated from these packages. This will not only increase the social status of local communities but also reduce their dependence from forest.