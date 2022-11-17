Debina Bonnerjee Welcomes Her Newborn Daughter In A Grand Way

New Delhi: Actor Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their newborn daughter in a grand way. The actor also took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the grand welcome for the little one as their home was decorated with foil balloons.

On November 11, Debina and Gurmeet became parents to their second daughter, almost eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year.

Sharing the first pictures of the living room of the home, Debina wrote, “Love… Home coming with my little miracle. ” With another picture, Debina wrote, “How lovely.” Sharing the cake on Instagram stories, she wrote, “Blessed with the best. Thank you Jeevi masi (aunty) for all the lovely decor and all the love you give me and my babies @jeevitaoberio. This yum yum cake, loved it.” She also shared a picture featuring her dog and wrote, “My excited paw baby.”

Debina and Gurmeet married in 2011. The couple first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they essayed the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna on April 3 this year.