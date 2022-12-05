Debina Bonnerjee Showers Love On Her Daughters; Shares Their Adorable Pics

New Delhi: Debina Bonnerjee showered love on her daughters and shared pictures with them. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Debina wrote, “Both of you have changed my heart forever, for the better.”

The actor posted a happy picture with her elder daughter Lianna. She held her while they looked away from the camera. She kept her hair untied and eyes closed with a smile on her face. In another picture, she shared the little hands of her daughters.

For unversed, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child on November 11, barely eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year. The couple got married in 2011.