Debina Bonnerjee Shares Glimpse Of Her Life From 2022 Ahead Of New Year

New Delhi: Debina Bonnerjee has shared a glimpse of her dreamy vacations with Gurmeet Choudhary, her pregnancy journey, maternity photoshoots, cute pictures of her daughters and more.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Debina wrote, “Dear 2022…Thanks for the memories (hand folded, smiling face with red heart eyes, women with bunny ears emojis).”

Debina got married to Gurmeet in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita. The couple was blessed with their second child on November 11, barely eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year.