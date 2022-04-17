Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary Unveil Their Daughter’s Name

Mumbai: TV actors and couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently became parents to a baby girl. The pair is overjoyed as they welcome the new addition to their family.

The actor who has been even more active ever since the birth of her little munchkin has also set up a separate Instagram account for her daughter. This move came following her name reveal on Instagram.

The new parents have named their daughter – Lianna Choudhary, a name with a variety of beautiful meanings in several languages. Mommy Debina shared an adorable picture of her little one and captioned it, “Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram.”