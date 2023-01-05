Debina Bonnerjee Enjoys In Goa With Gurmeet Choudhary, Daughters; See Pics

New Delhi: Debina Bonnerjee shared pictures from her Goa holiday on Thursday. She is in Goa with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their daughters Lianna and Divisha.

Sharing her beach pictures on Instagram, Debona wrote, “On the beach, you can live in bliss, peace, love.” She used ‘live exquisite’, ‘soul sanctuary’, ‘debina bonnerjee’ , ‘holiday’ and ‘Goa’ as the hashtags in her caption.

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

</>