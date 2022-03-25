Debina Bonnerjee Drops Pics From Her Traditional Bengali Baby Shower

Mumbai: TV actress Debina Bonnerjee is expecting her first child with husband Gurmeet Choudhary, has shared great pictures of her baby shower.

Sharing a picture of her traditional look, Debina wrote, “‘Saadh’ or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side (here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. ‘Baby shower’ in western country and ‘godh bharayi’ in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes. #debinasdiary #journey #saadh #godhbharai.”

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011. The two had met on the sets of TV show Ramayan in which Gurmeet played the role of Ram and Debina played his wife Sita.