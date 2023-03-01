Debina Bonnerjee Confirms Being Infected With Influenza B virus

New Delhi: Television actress Debina Bonnerjee has announced that she has been detected with the influenza B virus.

The actress shared the news along with a picture of her report and said that she is currently staying away from her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, and daughters Lianna and Divisha.

The Ramayan fame had been down with a cold and flu for a few days now. She recently got tested and was detected with the influenza B virus. Currently, she is taking all the precautions and maintaining distance from her newborn, toddler and hubby Gurmeet. The others have not been infected with the virus.

Debina and Gurmeet, who married in 2011, welcomed their first child Lianna last year. Eight months later, they were blessed with another baby girl.