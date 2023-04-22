‘Debasish Biswal Amar Rahe’: Odisha Bids Tearful Adieu As Mortal Remains Of Slain Soldier Consigned To Flame; See Pics

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of martyr Debasish Biswal were cremated with full state honour at his native village Alagum Khandayat Sahi near Sakhigopal in Puri district on Saturday.

The body of the slain jawan arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the morning. On arrival, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, senior army officials, police commissioner S Priyadarshi paid floral tributes as a mark of last respect.

A guard of honour was given to him at the airport upon arrival. Later, his body was taken to his native village at Satybadi in Puri in a procession.

A grand rally by thousands of villagers and locals escorted the vehicle carrying the body of the fallen hero. The jawan’s native witnessed a sea of people who flocked there to have a final glimpse of the martyr.

Several leaders cutting across party lines paid last respect to the departed soul followed by a gun salute by the army men. ‘Debashis Biswal Amar Rahe’ chant reverberated as the body reached his native village. The body was cremated at his village cremation ground.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, former MLA and senior Congress leader Prasad Harichandan, MLA Uma Samantray, Puri district president of Constable of Havildar Association were among others who paid floral tributes.

Biswal was among five army soldiers who were killed by a grenade attack by terrorists two days ago in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir