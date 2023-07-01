Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As MD Of Bank Of Baroda

Mumbai : Debadatta Chand has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda (Bank) today.

He takes over from Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2023.

Prior to his appointment as MD & CEO, Chand served as the Executive Director at Bank of Baroda since March 2021. In his role as Executive Director, he was overseeing Corporate & Institutional Credit, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Treasury & Global Markets, Mid-Corporate Business, and Trade & Foreign Exchange.

In addition, he had also successfully overseen the International Banking Business, Domestic Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures, Wealth Management, Capital Markets, NRI Business as well as key platform functions such as HRM, Finance & Planning, Risk Management, Audit & Inspection, Credit Monitoring, Collections, Legal, Compliance, Learning & Development, Disciplinary Proceedings, Information Security and Estate Management & Security at the Bank.

With over 29 years of experience in Commercial Banking and Developmental Financial Institutions, Chand has built a strong foundation in the banking sector. He began his career in 1994 as an Officer at Allahabad Bank and later worked as a Manager at the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) from 1998 to 2005.

In 2005, he joined Punjab National Bank (PNB) as Chief Manager and steadily progressed to the position of Chief General Manager. During his over 15-year tenure at PNB, he held various roles, including Head of the Zonal Audit Office in Patna, Circle Head of the Bareilly Region, Head of Integrated Treasury Operations, and Head of the Mumbai Zone.

Chand also currently serves on the Boards of BOB Capital Markets Ltd., India Infra debt Limited, Baroda Financial Solutions Limited, Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Ltd., Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Ltd. and Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd. Previously, he served on the Boards of PNB Principal Mutual Fund and SWIFT India Pvt. Ltd. as nominee director of Punjab National Bank.

He holds a B. Tech. degree, an MBA, and CAIIB qualification. Additionally, Chand has a PG Diploma in Equity Research and is a Certified Portfolio Manager.