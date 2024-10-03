Bareilly: The death toll from the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sirauli Police Station in Bareilly has risen. Initially, three deaths were reported after the blast on Wednesday, October 2, but the number has now increased to five due to two additional fatalities from sustained injuries.

In the ongoing investigation, police revealed that the operator of the factory, Nasir, reportedly had a license for a different location, yet the explosion occurred at his in-laws’ residence.

“The blast also inflicted damage on at least three nearby buildings. The individual running the firecracker unit, Nasir, is believed to have been licensed, and we are examining the specifics,” stated IG Rakesh Singh.

There is a suspicion that the explosion was triggered by homemade fireworks, some of which were discovered at the site.

Additionally, following the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya suspended four officers, relieved the local Station House Officer of his duties, and initiated an inquiry against the Circle Officer.

The disclosed details indicate that Sub-inspectors Deshraj Singh, Nahar Singh, and constables Ajay and Surendra have been suspended. Sirauli SHO Ravi Kumar has been reassigned to Police Lines, and a probe has been launched against Circle Officer Gaurav Singh.