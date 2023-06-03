Death toll rises to 233 in the Balasore Train Accident

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in the train accident in Balasore has risen sharply to 233 and the number of injured passengers is now at 900.

According to the officials 3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for the rescue operations at the accident spot.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday took stock of the situation and reviewed the rescue operations at Control Room, SRC, Bhubaneswar.