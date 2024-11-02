Madrid: The death toll has surpassed 200 due to the floods this week, marking Spain’s deadliest natural disaster in recent history. Southern regions faced additional heavy rainfall on Friday, further challenging the ongoing rescue operations.

The Valencia region, which bore the brunt of the flooding, reported 202 fatalities, as stated by Regional President Carlos Mazón during a press briefing. With three additional deaths in adjacent areas, the total confirmed fatalities reached 205, a figure expected to increase as rescue teams sift through the mud-laden, debris-strewn towns.

As of late Thursday and into Friday, the rainfall extended to other southern regions. Andalusia experienced intense overnight downpours, particularly in the western province of Huelva. The unexpected rain disrupted Halloween celebrations, as reported by local media. Officials have advised against outdoor activities for All Saints Day, citing flood risks.

In the southwest, heightened alertness prevails, while on the eastern coast, search efforts persist amidst the chaos of vehicles displaced by the floods and houses damaged by mudslides. The rainfall persisted into Friday, especially in Castellón, north of Valencia; Tarragona, in southern Catalonia; and the Balearic Islands, situated off the eastern coast of Spain.

In Valencia, numerous individuals remain unaccounted for, including high-profile business leaders, elderly residents in nursing homes, and young children with their mothers, as reported by Spanish media outlets.

Following the extensive damage in Valencia, some citizens have started to hold the government accountable for what they perceive as an inadequate response to the catastrophe.

This disaster has also posed a significant challenge to Spain’s delicate coalition government. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was expected to visit the National Meteorological Society in Madrid on Friday, a move seen by observers as an expression of support for the institution amidst criticism from political figures who believe its alerts were issued too late.

In response to the crisis, the military has deployed 750 soldiers to assist the numerous officers from the national police, civil guard, and other security forces in the rescue operations, according to Spain’s Defense Ministry.