The death toll in the tragic train accident near Jalgaon, Maharashtra, has risen to 13 following the recovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, some passengers onboard the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, fearing a blaze, hastily jumped onto adjacent tracks, only to be struck by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, will probe the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Manoj Arora, CRS, Central Circle, said he would reach the accident site between Pardhade and Maheji railway stations near Pachora, over 400 km from Mumbai, on Thursday.

The distressing incident occurred when passengers onboard the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, fearing a blaze, leapt onto the adjacent tracks and were subsequently run over by the oncoming Karnataka Express.

As many as 15 other passengers sustained injuries in the accident, which took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora town in North Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. The train halted after an alarm chain was pulled at around 4.45 pm, Central Railway officials said.