Death toll in Odisha Train Tragedy rises to 292

Cuttack: The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore reached 292, officials said. The Death toll in Odisha Train Tragedy rose to 292 after one more injured passenger passed away while undergoing treatment at Central ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Paltu Naskar from Kolkata.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train.