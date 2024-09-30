Nepal: At least 170 people have died, and 42 others are missingafter torrential rains combined withfloods and landslides wreaked havoc on Nepal in the past few days, PTI reported, citing officials.

Nepal police said search and rescue operations are underway across the nation. The police said the death toll is expected to rise as reports came in from villages across the country.

Rescuer workers recovered 14 bodies overnight from two buses headed to Kathmandu that were buried in a landslide on a highway near the capital city.

The authorities said 170 people have been killed, 111 people have sustained injuries and 42 others are missing in floods, landslides and inundation.

Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson, Rishiram Pokharel, said the government has mobilized all security agencies for search and rescue operations. The Nepal Army has airlifted 162 people from across the country, he added.

Pokharel further said the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force personnel have jointly rescued nearly 4,000 people affected by floods and inundation and distributed necessary relief materials, including food grains, among the needy.