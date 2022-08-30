Death Of Two Female Elephants In Keonjhar: Forester, Forest Guard Suspended

Keonjhar: Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) on Tuesday suspended Sadar range forester and forest guard in connection with the death of two female elephants on August 25 in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Sadar Range Forester Pradeep Barik and Forest Guard Mitrabhanu Nayak have been placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.

A show cause notice has been issued to the electricity department.

Notably, two female elephants were electrocuted on the campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Judia in Keonjhar Sadar range after coming in contact with a live wire.

As per reports, a herd was on the campus and two elephants came in contact with low-lying electric wires. Their trunks were stuck with the electric wire when the carcasses were recovered.