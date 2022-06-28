Death of MBBS student Nishant at Bhima Bhoi: NHRC team to visit Bolangir for probe

Bolangir: In another development in the death case of the 1st year MBBS student in the Bhima Bhoi Medical College, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team is scheduled to visit Bolangir to probe the case.

First-year MBBS student and a native of Haryana, Nishant Kumar of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir reportedly died after falling off the hostel roof on April 22.

However, his parents alleged he was a victim of ragging. Later, the surfacing of Nishant’s mobile chats with his friends had lent credence to the ragging theory in a big way.

The NHRC had earlier issued a notice to Odisha Chief Secretary and the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University.