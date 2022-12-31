Death Of 8 Infants In Koraput’s Borigumma: NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report

Koraput: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday sought an action taken report from the State government in connection with the death of eight infants in Koraput district.

The NHRC has asked Odisha chief secretary and health secretary to submit the report within 4 weeks.

The NHRC’s response comes in wake of a petition filed by human rights activist Akhanda who brought to notice the infants’ death cases in Katharagada panchayat of Borrigumma block of Koraput this month.