Deal With This Hot Summer Days With These Easy Hairstyles 

New Delhi: Summer can be pretty hard to enjoy when your bangs are sticking to your forehead or it feels like you have ten pounds of hair trapping sweat on the back of your neck. Don’t worry we have come up with a few hairstyles that will save you on these hot summer days.

Perfect Ponytail

The perfect summer ponytail is a no-effort look that suits all hair types. It is the ultimate hairstyle on a scorching hot summer day or for your second-day hair.

Top Knot Bun

A quick and easy hairstyle you can do for the summer is a top knot bun. It is a super simple look that goes a long way. Just one quick step, a few bobby pins, and voila you got yourself a perfect ballerina bun. Use your natural hair for this effortless look or one of our clip-in bun extensions.

Braids

To get every last stray piece of hair tucked away, you can always count on a braid. And really, is there anything summerier than a bikini paired with the perfect braided ‘do? No, no there isn’t.

Braided Ponytail

The key to this style is making sure you tie off your ponytail first and then start braiding. Your braid will stay tight and exactly where you wanted it all day. You can make this messy by pulling out front pieces or bangs, or using a styling cream to slick it back.

Low Slicked-Back Twisted Bun

To get this sleek bun, use a styling cream to pull all of your hair back into a low pony at the back of your head. Then, you’ll twist your hair clockwise all the way down and style the bun shape how you want. You can do a classic bun shape, or something more intricate like this (which involves a little bit of knotting, so it’s a little easier with long hair).